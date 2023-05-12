Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wingstop from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.17.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $206.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.30. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.