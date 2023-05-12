Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $942,480.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Winmark Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $326.73 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $349.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Winmark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Winmark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Winmark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WINA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Further Reading

