Wojak Finance (WOJ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $108.19 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $108.19 million and approximately $14,781.75 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

