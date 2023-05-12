Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 612.0 days.
Woolworths Group Stock Performance
Woolworths Group stock remained flat at $25.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woolworths Group (WOLWF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.