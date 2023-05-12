Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 612.0 days.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

Woolworths Group stock remained flat at $25.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.