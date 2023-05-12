Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.4 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WWLNF remained flat at $44.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worldline has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

