Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.4 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WWLNF remained flat at $44.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worldline has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.
Worldline Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worldline (WWLNF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.