WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Raised to $7.50

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ WW opened at $6.73 on Monday. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts predict that WW International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

