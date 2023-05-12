Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -107.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

