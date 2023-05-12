X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.22. 11,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 14,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

