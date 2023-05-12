Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

