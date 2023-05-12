Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
XENE stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.