Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 2,099,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.6 days.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XJNGF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC lowered Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.
See Also
