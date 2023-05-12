XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $781,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,764 shares in the company, valued at $33,368,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.91.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
