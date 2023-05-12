XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $781,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,764 shares in the company, valued at $33,368,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XPEL by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 84,174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 193.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 65.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 143.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

