Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,373.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,582,373.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock worth $34,088,146 in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

