Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YLWDF remained flat at $9.45 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $11.05.
About Yellow Pages
