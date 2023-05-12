YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $40.84. 1,672,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,744. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in YETI by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 6,854.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in YETI by 128.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

