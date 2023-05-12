YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Down 6%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.61. 930,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,187,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.48.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in YETI by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

