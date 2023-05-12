Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

