Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the energy company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.98. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 106.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 87.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $549,835. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

