Zacks Research Comments on Equity Residential’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. 102,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after buying an additional 186,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

