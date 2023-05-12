Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NYSE SAVE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after buying an additional 1,479,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63,459 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,619,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 455,446 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

