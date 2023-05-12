Zacks Research Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

