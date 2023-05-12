Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.52. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

