Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,969. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

