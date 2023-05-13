0x Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $182.88 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

