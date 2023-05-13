10,010,437 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,010,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,636,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Shares of META opened at $233.81 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

