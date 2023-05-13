12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Shares Up 2.7%

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. 16,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

12244 (ASM.V) Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91.

12244 (ASM.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.