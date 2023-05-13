192,307 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,106,000 after purchasing an additional 576,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,142,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,809,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

