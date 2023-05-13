21,461 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Lennar makes up about 1.6% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,351. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

