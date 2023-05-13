25,834 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,190,000 after buying an additional 142,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. 3,690,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

