2,924 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $647.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.91 and a 200 day moving average of $613.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

