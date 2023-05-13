37,916 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.12% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in Docebo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 4,874,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,398 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Stock Performance

DCBO stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.40 million, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCBO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

