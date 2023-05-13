3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the April 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
3i Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.65. 15,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $23.06.
3i Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.