3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the April 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.65. 15,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $23.06.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

