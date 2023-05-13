4,545 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $152.50. 435,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

