5,136 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

