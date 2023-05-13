5,294 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

