68,248 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 68,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.7% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,257. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

