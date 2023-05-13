834 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $457.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $466.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

