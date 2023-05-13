888 Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

