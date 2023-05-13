A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.90

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.90 and traded as high as C$37.25. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.25, with a volume of 1,959 shares.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market cap of C$544.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.30.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.