AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 27,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend

About AB Volvo (publ)

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

