ABBC Coin Price Reaches $0.0910 on Top Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $123.97 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About ABBC Coin
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,362,204,404 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
