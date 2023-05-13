Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

