Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE ASGI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
