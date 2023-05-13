Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE JEQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 29,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,809. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
