Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 29,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,809. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 314,715 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.