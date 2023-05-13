Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.15% of Consolidated Water worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

