Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

BA opened at $200.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

