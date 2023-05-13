Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 104 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $277.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average is $276.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

