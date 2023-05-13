Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

