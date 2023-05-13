Accretion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENERR) Trading Up 46.7%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) shares were up 46.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 18,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 69,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,403 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

