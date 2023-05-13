Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.25 million and $189,796.09 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003327 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003444 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003182 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

