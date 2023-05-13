Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

