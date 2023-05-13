Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $309.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.03. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
